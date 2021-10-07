Pfizer and BioNTech have officially asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11.
If approved, younger children would receive one-third of the dose used in adults.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease specialist at the Central Michigan University College of Medicine, said Pfizer's data proves it's safe and effective in this age group and there are multiple reasons why they should get it once it's approved.
If Pfizer-BioNTech's application is approved, it would make it the first COVID-19 shot approved for use in children 5 to 11. For those who are already eligible for a COVID-19 shot, Haddad said you can get a booster and the flu shot at the same time.
"As far as people who are asymptomatic who are fine without any influenza or covid, they can get the vaccines together, there are no side effects with both together. I would recommend it because both are protective," Haddad said.
The same goes for those who haven't yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. While Pfizer's booster has already received FDA approval for certain groups, Haddad said a booster is recommended for some Moderna recipients.
"It's not FDA approved, but we are using it for high-risk individuals. But the FDA approval will be coming very soon for Moderna," Haddad said.
Haddad said Johnson and Johnson's booster will likely be approved later than Moderna's.
