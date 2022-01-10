Across the state, hospitals are reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients with nearly 4,900 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.
As the Omicron variant continues to fuel a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, health officials fear the spike is weakening the idea of natural immunity.
A local infectious disease expert said natural immunity is not enough protection against the Omicron variant. Dr. Nicholas Haddad is with the Central Michigan University College of Medicine.
“Natural immunity is when we’ve formed an immunity after an infection. The efficacy of natural immunity is not as durable or as long against Omicron,” Haddad said.
He can even put a number on how ineffective natural immunity is.
"Only around 20 percent," Haddad said.
He said natural immunity against other variants has shown to be effective for six to eight months. With the highly transmissible Omicron variant, that is not the case.
Haddad said four out of five people who developed natural immunity through previous infection are at risk of contracting the omicron.
“Vaccination after infection would improve the level of immunity that one gets,” Haddad said.
How soon should someone get vaccinated after contracting COVID-19?
“I usually tell my patients if it’s a mild COVID then go ahead and get it after you recover so maybe five to 10 days after that,” Haddad said.
For patients who have experienced severe illness, he suggests they wait until they fully recover.
As far as boosters are concerned, Haddad said those who have been fully vaccinated within five months have a strong level of immunity. After five months, he suggests getting the booster.
“I would urge them to get a booster because that would significantly enhance their immunity,” Haddad said.
Dr. Haddad said studies show vaccines are at least five times more effective in preventing hospitalization than natural immunity and at least one of three patients with natural immunity won't experience long term protection against Omicron.
