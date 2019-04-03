With the recent ransomware attack on the Genesee County servers, experts want to remind people that this kind of attack can happen to anyone.
Cybersecurity expert Carl Heiden, of Heiden Technology Solutions, said that ransomware threats are everywhere.
“They continue to grow in frequency and potency,” Heiden said. “A lot of it is through email, through clicking bad links that look legit but when they’re clicked that’s how the malware gets into the system.”
He said in most cases the threats come from areas that are far away from the area where the attack is happening.
“Majority of it is coming from overseas. China, India, Russia,” Heiden said.
He said that protecting yourself and your company is just a matter of taking a multilayer approach by protecting your email, user name, browsing history and things like that. He said there’s a software that companies can get that might save the day in critical situations.
“If you have systems that are backing up every half hour, taking a snapshot and backing up your system so that if you did get a threat, you could revert back to one hour, two hours, three hours and eliminate the ransomware,” Heiden said.
He said dealing with threats is an evolving process, much like the threats themselves. He said that it’s always changing.
