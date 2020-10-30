More people are arming themselves this year than ever before.
So, why now?
"It's been a convergence,” said Carolyn Gallaher, a professor at the American University School of International Service. “We have an election, we have a pandemic, we have an economic crisis in many people's individual lives. Everything feels very unsettled."
Gun sales are reaching record heights.
Glen Duncan, owner of Duncan’s Outdoor Shop says this year is unlike any other, when it comes to the sheer number of guns sold.
"It's a push that we've never had," Duncan said.
And he's right.
According to the FBI's national instant criminal background check system, 8 out of the 10 top background check weeks since 1998 have happened in 2020 alone.
Duncan says he is seeing less people buying for sport, and more buying out of fear.
"People are buying not to have fun with them, they're buying because they’re worried about something," he said.
Gallaher, an expert in extremist violence, says this uptick is partially due to the politically charged election and rhetoric from extremist groups.
"There has been kind of apocalyptic language about this election and longstanding arguments that someone's going to come and take your guns,” Gallaher said. “So, it wouldn't surprise me if some of the surge in people buying weapons is coming from that."
She says violence on election day isn't out of the question.
"There is a chance for election day violence," she said.
Still, it's hard to be sure.
“It's really hard to take rhetoric and know what's going to happen with it," she said.
