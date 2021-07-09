Vaccine maker Pfizer said booster shots are necessary and they have plans to pursue approval for a third shot in the coming weeks.
Pfizer's push is based on data showing immunity from its vaccine begins to wane after six months.
Over 50 percent of Michiganders are fully vaccinated with either one dose of Johnson and Johnson, or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad from Central Michigan University’s College of Medicine says the vaccine companies are making it look like there will be a third vaccine shot, but the real-life data has not confirmed that yet.
"Based on what the companies are saying, it sounds like, yes we need another vaccine and we may need another booster. But from real life data so far, we do not have confirmation that we would need another booster," Haddad said.
Pfizer said it's speeding up efforts to develop a third dose because it will potentially be better at protecting people from variants. Haddad said current vaccines still protect against the Delta Variant.
"We know how effective they are. Even against the Delta Variant. Even against the Delta Variant. I would like to reemphasize that. People should not take it lightly," Haddad said.
The FDA and CDC say Americans don't need boosters, at least not yet. Haddad agrees with that.
"I do believe that eventually we may need another booster, but it's a bit too early to say that."
Haddad hopes inconsistencies between the two government agencies and the drug maker, doesn't make even more people reluctant to get vaccine. Instead, he says people should change their outlook.
"People across the globe are struggling enough to get one dose, let alone two doses. We are fortunate enough that we have plenty of it, and people are still saying no. So, I think people need to self-reflect and be thankful for the opportunities we have in this country," Haddad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.