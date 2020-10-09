The alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is adding fuel to an already contentious presidential election.
Whitmer has blamed president trump for fanning the flames of hate by not denouncing hate groups.
The president fired back, saying it was his justice department that arrested the plotters.
A local political expert says these events could have major political consequences for both the governor and the president.
"Thirteen members of two militia groups, who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill me," Whitmer said.
It didn't happen but Mott political expert Paul Rozycki says the potential fallout from that revelation could lead to major changes in her immediate political future.
"I think it may enhance her reputation,” he said. “Give her a little more leverage over the legislature and make it a little tougher for some people to oppose her."
Especially after last week, when the state supreme court invalidates her executive orders aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.
And he says there's a possibility that this will impact next month's election as well.
"If it has any affect at all, i think it may increase some turnout, maybe on both sides," Rozycki said.
He says that while the governor and President Trump have been at odds for some time, he believes this could affect Trump and Joe Biden at the polls in November.
And says this may be the catalyst needed to bring out undecided voters.
"It underscores the critical importance of this election, when you're seeing groups like this popping up just a few weeks before the election,” he said. “It really says this may really be the most critical election we see for a very long time."
