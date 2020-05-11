Thousands of Michiganders returned to work as manufacturing is slowing restarting in the state.
Auto suppliers have started ahead of the big three.
Experts said each facility has carefully planned how they will resume production and keep workers safe.
“Safety is first in every manufacturing facility; you will see that sign anywhere you go in. And it’s been like that for a long, long time,” said Executive Director of Michauto, Glenn Stevens Jr.
Stevens told TV5 that safety is always at the forefront for employees and with the reopening of companies, it will continue to be number one with added measures.
“We have to put different protocols in place and what the companies have been doing is learning from their experience globally, whether they’ve been operating in China or Europe, or even doing some ventilator production, they’ve been operating so they’ve applied these playbooks to make sure that everything is taken care of. And that everything is really heightened with regards to the situation that they’re operating in today,” Stevens said.
Stevens told TV5 that he thinks this is a good time to reopen. He said he had been through the latest safety presentations with their global original equipment manufacturer, and all signs are a go.
“I think we’re ready, and I’m going to tell ya, I was more than impressed. They have thought about everything and then some, and so they have really prepared. They’ve been doing this for literally two months to prepare for this and this goes all the way through the supply chain. Largest companies down to the small companies,” Stevens said.
Stevens said there will be modifications and changes as companies begin to fully regain production. He thinks this is a great thing for Michigan.
“Nothing’s going to open up and be in full production like it was. This is going to be a phased approach that companies are taking. Michigan as a whole has over 2,000 different facilities that are manufacturing, testing, designing, and engineering,” Stevens said.
