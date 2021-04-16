Health experts are monitoring closely so-called breakthrough cases of COVID-19. That is when a fully vaccinated person becomes infected with the coronavirus.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 has infected nearly 6,000 fully vaccinated people, but Central Michigan University’s College of Medicine's Dr. Haddad said not to sound the alarm bells yet.
"We expect a few cases that break through. There have been 78.5 million fully vaccinated individuals in the United States right now. The breakthrough cases are almost around 6,000 which is a very, very low breakthrough rate," Haddad said.
Haddad said immunity doesn't kick in immediately after the shot enters your arm. He said for it to be considered a breakthrough infection, it must come at least two weeks after your final dose.
Even with a few cases breaking through, Haddad said the vaccine does still work to lessen the severity of the infection.
"70 percent were mildly symptomatic. 30 percent were completely asymptomatic," Haddad said.
There are a few factors that can play into making an individual more susceptible to breakthrough infections.
"Somebody whose, for example, immunity is weaker, for example on chemotherapy or other immunity affecting conditions or somebody who has chronic medical conditions," Haddad said.
Haddad said most breakthrough infections happened in people under the age of 65. A breakthrough rate as low as what we're seeing in COVID-19 vaccinations means the vaccine is working.
"The numbers support continuing vaccination. If anything, this is the only way out of the pandemic," Haddad said.
Less than 7 percent of the breakthrough cases reported by the CDC were severe enough to require hospitalization.
