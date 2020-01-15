State lawmakers are considering new legislation that would allow every-day citizens to sell and use stun guns.
Michigan’s current law only allows law enforcement and those with a concealed pistol license to use a taser.
Self-defense experts said there is a lot that needs to be determined in this plan including the difference between a taser, and a stun gun.
“I think it’s a great stepping stone, as a trainer and security expert I train a lot of people in self-defense,” said Henry Reyna, security expert.
Reyna is a former police officer and academy instructor. He said the use of stun guns should be discussed but wants lawmakers to clarify the difference between a stun gun and a taser.
In Michigan, law enforcement officials or those with concealed pistol licenses can carry a taser. However, the use of stun guns is still illegal.
“A taser shoots out two darts and typically you have a range of 15 to 30 some feet, and a stun gun is something that you hold on to and is within bad breath distance, so you have to have that contact,” Reyna said.
Reyna said that if the new bill passes, he hopes some form of training comes along with it.
“I know there’s a lot of interest and a lot of voters probably want to see this bill passed. It all comes down to the training, just so that they’re not going off half-cocked and not really truly understanding what’s reasonable and what’s not reasonable,” Reyna said.
The Senate will now consider lifting the ban.
