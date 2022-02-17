As messy winter weather moves into mid-Michigan, crews are out in full force trying to keep up with mother nature.
With the impending snow, shoveling driveways and sidewalks won't be far behind.
A busy start to Thursday for the Genesee County Road Commission. After an icy start, spokesperson Kylie Dontje said their attention has turned to the snow that is expected to pile up overnight.
"Our crews were out salting this morning. And we are starting to see a little bit of the snow right now. So, we're kind of just taking it as it comes," Dontje said.
That means some residents might be shoveling snow on our driveways and sidewalks.
Nicole Matthews, the Injury Prevention Coordinator for Trauma Services at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, said shoveling has the potential to be dangerous.
"We see an increase in cardiac events. There's frostbite and definitely falls that can happen," Matthews said.
Matthews gave us some tips to stay safe. She said make sure you are physically fit for the task, and that's not all.
"Making sure any medications that you take, that they don't have any risk of dizziness, because that can contribute to falls also. Have proper attire, be sure of gloves, proper footwear, and that you're dressed well for the weather to stay warm," Matthews said.
At some point we may still fall. Matthews wants you to think ahead before you fall on your behind.
"Not turn on your side so you don't fall directly on your hip. Or again tucking in your chin so maybe your head doesn't bounce if you were to go on your bottom. You can also fall on the meatier part of your bottom instead of falling on bones and just land on our padding. That will help prevent injury too," Matthews said.
As for Dontje, she wants motorists to look out for plow drivers as the snow moves in Thursday night.
"It is going to be a little slippery out there. We've done our best to keep up with the ice in terms of salting. But definitely take it slow and if you see our trucks out there please be sure to give us plenty of space," Dontje said.
