A shooting at a Texas church on Sunday, Dec. 29 ended just six seconds after two armed parishioners took down the gunman who shot and killed two people.
Henry Reyna, the owner of Secure Solutions, said it’s a reminder of the importance of church safety.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. One of the first things that all churches should be doing is restricting access to their church during church services,” Reyna said.
In addition to restricting access, Reyna said training is key.
“If you don’t have the training you’re not going to respond, you’re going to freeze. If you have the training you have more of a responsibility to actually complete something to do, something to stop violence,” Reyna said.
Preparing churches for violent incidents is one of the many services Reyna offers through Secure Solutions. He feels these incidents are becoming more common today.
“A little training, a little access control is going to go a long way to make sure that everyone is safe, and everyone is prepared to do something,” Reyna said.
Reyna said when it comes to security and safety, it’s not just about being armed but also knowing how to respond in active shooter situations.
“A concealed firearm, a taser, an edged weapon, pepper spray,” Reyna said. “The more people that have the ability to do something the better. Not everyone has to have a gun.”
In Michigan, concealed weapons are only allowed inside of churches that specifically allow people to carry firearms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.