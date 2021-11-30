Amid the tragedy of another school shooting safety and security becomes the main topic of conversation.
Tom Mynsberge is the critical incident manager for multiple local school districts.
"It's sad to say, I don't think we're ever going to prevent 100 percent of these, I don't think that's possible, but then if it does happen to minimize that impact. And every child we send home there's a happy parent out there a very happy parent," Mynsberge said.
He does not work directly with Oxford community schools but is an expert on active shooter situations.
"We work so hard to keep our school safe and there's so many provisions in place that keep them safe. It's really sad when it's circumvented and we don't send some kids home at the end of the day," Mynsberge said.
Three oxford high school students did not make it home at the end of this school day.
"This is what we set our schools up for, this is what we do training for. If the shooting is spontaneous and it takes off, then it's up to our staff to react immediately by the training that I give them, to ensure that the kids are in a sheltered or safe area. Then the administration and the other groups make sure they get ahold of responders," Mynsberge said.
Oakland County Undersheriff, Michael McCabe, said there were over 100 calls to 911. The first one they received was at 12:51.
Deputies responded to the high school within five minutes. In those few minutes, the suspect fired 15 to 20 shots, injuring eight and killing three.
"If they hear gunfire, they immediately spring into action, put people in sheltered areas, get them secured, and then wait for the responders to come and stop the carnage," Mynsberge said.
On Nov. 4, the Oxford High School principal wrote to parents about vandalism to the school. Administration assured there was no threat on campus.
Another communication was made on Nov. 12 notified parents of rumors of threats again assuring that there was no threat to the building or students. When asked about the letters on potential threats, Undersheriff McCabe said they were unrelated.
"This is absolutely unrelated, that was a different incident, a different student," McCabe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.