United Auto Workers (UAW) across Mid-Michigan are on strike for better benefits and job security.
“We’re out here picketing for our fair share of the profits,” said Pedro Santos.
Santos is among thousands of striking UAW workers crowding the streets near GM factories around Michigan.
Santos works at the Bay City Powertrain plant which he said has almost 400 hourly employees.
“We don’t want to be on strike, but we’re gonna do what needs to be done for us to get a fair contract,” Santos said.
The Bay City plant is one of 31 plants affected across nine states. 21 other facilities are also affected during this strike.
This is the first work stoppage in the U.S. auto industry in 12-years.
“There’s no clear winners anytime we look at a strike like this,” Economic Development Expert John Boyd said.
Boyd said GM is in a tight spot.
“This is bad for GM which has to compete in the global economy, an uncertain economy with questions about tariffs on the horizon,” Boyd said.
Boyd said workers have to figure out how far they can press their demands.
“It’s a loser for workers that will need a vibrant GM and all of these suppliers which employ thousands of workers throughout Michigan,” Boyd said.
When it comes to how long this will last, Boys said the days matter.
“This could be catastrophic for GM should this become a protracted strike. I think if it’s resolved in a week or so there will be a marginal effect of the economy,” Boyd said.
In the end, Santos said they’re willing to fight until they get what they feel they’re owed.
“We helped GM in their time of need during the bankruptcy. We gave a lot of concessions back and it’s time for them to give something back to the workers that helped them,” Santos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.