Authorities are still piecing together the events that led up to last night's massacre at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse.
Police say a gunman identified by the company as a 19-year-old former employee opened fire and killed at least eight people and injuring five more before taking his own life.
It's the nation's deadliest shooting since 10 people were killed at a Colorado grocery store last month.
While crimes of this magnitude may shock the sensibilities, they also can lead to more community violence.
"Over time, it happens more and more and more and more. It's almost like you're emotionally numb to it," said research professor at Bowling Green State University and the University of Michigan, Eric Dubow.
According to the gun violence archive, there have been at least 147 in 2021.
"The more we watch violence, the more we become desensitized to it," Dubow said.
He is an expert on the effects these acts of violence can have on a community. Dubow said an increase in violence is not a coincidence, but a ripple effect.
"The more and more you see it, some people accept it more and that acceptance isn't just the abhorrence to it. Some people could accept it and see it as a justified way to respond," Dubow said.
The increase in violence trickles into home life as well.
"There are subsequent increases in domestic violence, in community violence," Dubow said.
Dubow said what's so frightening about these acts of violence is that they occur nearly anywhere.
"It makes people afraid of being victimized pretty much no matter where they go," Dubow said.
(1) comment
The more that the issue of mental health as the common denominator in all of these mass murders is ignored in favor of blaming the politically charged (but demonstrably inaccurate) firearms laws, the more these incidents will continue.
This insane kid broke every law in the book regarding obtaining a firearm. More laws, stricter laws, would not have kept him from getting a firearm and committing this awful act. However, enforcement of current laws would have. And an adequate mental health code which keeps individuals who are dangerously mentally ill off the streets and in treatment programs would dramatically reduce the number of these horrible events as well.
