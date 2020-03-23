The coronavirus pandemic has put life on pause for many people including students.
Classes have turned to online learning and college admissions testing has been delayed as well.
Many are left wondering what that means for students and parents when it comes to preparing for college.
Arun Ponnusamy, chief academic officer with CollegeWise, thinks students should stay focused on their college goals despite what’s going on around them.
“Campus tours and information sessions have been closed and for a certain subset of seniors who have been taken advanced placement courses that whole system has been upended,” Ponnusamy said.
Although the SAT and ACT college admission test has been canceled through May, Ponnusamy said students should stay prepared.
“Maybe we’ll get to the point where students are able to take the test in June, but if now, everything is going to be crammed into senior year. There is a world that maybe we don’t gather in classrooms, maybe students will get to take these exams online,” Ponnusamy said.
Some test are already moving to an online platform. The College Board announced that advanced placement test will be taken home with some changes.
“They’re eliminating all the multiple-choice questions, and that’s a challenge because some kids are better at different kinds of tests,” Ponnusamy said.
Although CollegeWise has been tracking all the changes, they said the best place to get the most up-to-date information is from your district’s website or through your high school directly.
