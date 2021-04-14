Although the AstraZeneca vaccine overseas has seen blood clotting issues like the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, there are zero reports of clotting from both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.
"They are different in how they induce the immunity against COVID-19," said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease specialist at Central Michigan University.
Haddad said one of the reasons the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines differ from the Johnson and Johnson version is Johnson and Johnson uses the adenovirus delivery system.
"We are thinking right now that the delivery mechanism from the adenovirus shell is what likely is triggering this thrombotic or coagulation or basically clotting reaction that occurs in the brain or inside the gastrointestinal tract," Haddad said.
Haddad said the adenovirus delivery system is what is believed to be causing the blood clotting issues with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna use a different delivery system.
Their vaccines use messenger RNA or MRNA. Haddad said MRNA is fragile, so it is stored in what is called liposomes.
"They are small molecules of cholesterol or other fats that transport it from the injection to inside the cell. And when it goes inside the cytoplasm of the cell that's how it is transcribed. We say it's transcribed and it forms the protein, and that protein ultimately induces immunity," Haddad said.
Haddad is hoping people won't let the issues surrounding Johnson and Johnson deter them from getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
"The vaccines are way safer than the disease itself," Haddad said.
