The Food and Drug Administration plans to add a warning to the COVID-19 MRNA vaccines about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both MRNA vaccines. The warning follows reports of inflammatory heart conditions among some young adults and teens who were recently vaccinated.
In general, the cases appeared to be rare and mild, and they resolved quickly. This comes after the Saginaw County Health Department said a local teen died just days after receiving the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"Very few people if any die from it," said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, associate professor of infectious disease at the Central Michigan University College of Medicine.
A rare heart inflammation called myocarditis has been seen in teens who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
“This is a condition that can happen in younger people especially after viral infection,” Haddad said. “In young adults age 15 to 17 its 35 per million, and in adults 18-24 its around 21 per million cases.”
The higher-than-expected reports of myocarditis and pericarditis prompted a meeting on Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee.
Pericarditis is inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart, and myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.
“There have been 79 cases in teens aged 15 to 17 after the second doses,” Haddad said.
According to the Saginaw County Health Department, a 13-year-old boy from Saginaw died last Thursday a few days after receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
It's unclear how the boy died and whether his death was in any way related to getting vaccinated. But because he was recently vaccinated, his death is now included in the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
The agency is trying to determine whether there is a correlation between the two.
Haddad said myocarditis is typically treatable especially for those without previous conditions.
"Very rarely does it become heart failure," Haddad said.
He said not to be alarmed, but instead to do the research.
“People need to look at the data and discuss with their physicians and experts, but they shouldn’t be terrified,” Haddad said.
