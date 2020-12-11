The imminent arrival of the coronavirus vaccine is opening the door for another guaranteed arrival: the vaccine scammers.
“They're trying to get your money or they're trying to get some sort of information about you,” said Jon Miller Steiger from the Federal Trade Commission. “And that can be your Social Security number, Medicare number.”
Steiger says even just your name and address are like gold.
Scammers will take your money and sell your personal info gathered through every kind of contact.
“So, we've seen it by text, we've seen it by telephone call, emails, even regular old snail-mail,” he said.
Time-tested tricks include claiming to be government representatives from the Social Security administration for instance, and phony promises include arranging approval for you to get a shot, or getting you to the head of the vaccination line.
Among the other COVID - related scams: needing you to pay fines or delinquent taxes to qualify for vaccination with a bank account number, wire transfer, or the tough to trace, impossible to stop gift cards, often getting victims to read the numbers over the phone.
“If someone contacts you pretending to be from the government and they ask you to pay by wire transfer or by gift cards—stop-- it's a scam,” Steiger said.
Seniors are one of their main targets. Scammers play on emotions and fears over COVID until you hand over cash.
“If you're rushed, if you're scared, you're not going to be thinking as clearly,” Steiger said. “So, they’re going to do things and say things to get you a little bit off-balance.”
With vaccine approval imminent, the scammers are just getting started.
