Pfizer's children’s vaccine, which is one-third of an adult dose, was granted emergency use authorization from the FDA and then the CDC's recommendation.
Some parents say one of their biggest concerns when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines for kids is it could somehow impair their child's future fertility.
"For these questions, which are legitimate questions, any parent is right to think them, there are answers available from the people that do this," said Flint native, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.
Mukkamala, the president of the Michigan State Medical Society, points out the American Society for reproductive medicine is on board.
"That group has basically said that there is no effect on fertility. That we don't have to worry about fertility rates in women that are getting vaccinations. Infertility is not just a problem with mom, it's a problem with dad also sometimes. Neither of which is an issue with this vaccine," Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said we know what is exactly going into the vaccine.
"We know exactly what's in the .5 cc's or .25 cc's that's being injected. It's some sugar, it's some lipid, it's some MRNA," Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said the body breaks down all of those substances within 30 days and it won’t affect fertility.
"When the question arises, when that doubt gets in our mind, we should look to say ok what is it that's going in my arm, what is it that could, theoretically stick around, what is it doing to my body? And when you look at it that way, there is no reason to think that it's going to affect fertility," Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala said the benefits of getting the vaccine, far outweigh the risk that the fertility rumours are true.
"We have zero evidence that the vaccination affects fertility. We have plenty of evidence, rare as it is, that kids are getting sicker with the Delta variant," Mukkamala said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.