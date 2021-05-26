A state lawmaker is sparking a conversation after tweeting a photo wearing a wristband that said natural immunity.
The tweet from Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey suggest since he was infected with COVID-19 he and others who also got sick shouldn't be shamed for not getting vaccinated.
If you have contracted COVID-19, do you need to get vaccinated?
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey believes the answer is no.
On Tuesday he tweeted a photo wearing a "natural immunity" wristband. His tweet implied people who survived COVID-19 are naturally immune and shouldn't be discriminated against nor coerced into getting the vaccine.
“The problem is we do not really know how long the natural infection immunity would last we have no data yet,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, CMU infectious disease expert.
Haddad said contracting the virus does provide significant immunity, but experts don't know how long that immunity will last. Which is why the CDC recommends vaccination for everyone, even those who contracted COVID-19.
“People who have had previous infection can get another infection there have been documented cases,” Haddad said.
Haddad acknowledges there are cases of people contracting the virus after being vaccinated. But he believes getting the shot is a better bet than relying on natural immunity alone.
“Combining both the natural infection immunity as well as the vaccine induced immunity is a good idea that protects even more from COVID-19,” Haddad said.
He also said that while people may be eager to get back to normalcy, they should be more concerned with making sure it is safe to do so.
“We still have COVID-19 we still have circulating virus and we still have deaths everyday it’s not gone completely," Haddad said.
