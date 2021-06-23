A new bill could impact women seeking abortions, and some physicians are saying the legislation is problematic.
Called the Women’s Right to Know act, the bill introduced on Wednesday in the Michigan house addresses three areas of informed consent for women seeking abortions. The legislation focuses on abortion pill reversal, heartbeat and miscarriage awareness and prenatal diagnosis of a disability.
Abortion opponents said informed consent requires women to understand the reality of abortion and its effects.
“As a physician I have a responsibility to my patients to provide them with the best, most comprehensive care possible. This legislation is politically motivated and does nothing to improve patient safety or outcomes," said Sarah Wallet, a board-certified OBGYN of Planned Parenthood.
The abortion pill reversal proposal requires telling women it’s possible to reverse the effects of the first pill of the two-drug regimen. The heartbeat and miscarriage awareness provision requires women be allowed to hear or see the heartbeat. The prenatal disability provision requires doctors diagnosing serious prenatal conditions to give the woman a referral for more information and requires the state to create a website with medical information about prenatal conditions, support groups and perinatal hospice programs.
“Laws like this that specifically dictate what physicians can and cannot discuss during healthcare encounters undermine the patient-physician relationship and the ability to respect patient autonomy and individual needs and values,” Wallet said.
Wallet said the three main requirements in the legislation are problematic, leading pregnant women to inaccurate information, potentially unnecessary ultrasounds and possibly misleading, even harmful language written by politicians, not doctors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.