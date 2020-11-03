Political experts have warned the results of the 2020 presidential election likely will not be decided for a few days, especially due to the record number of absentee ballots this year.
“It’s going to be a long process. It’s going to be a tumultuous process. And the more that people understand that and they’re prepared for it, the better and the easier, the less stressful tonight is going to be,” said Jason Kosnoski, a political science professor for the University of Michigan-Flint.
Kosnoski said if President Donald Trump claims premature victory on election night it will be chaos.
The reasoning why the president would do this comes down to the political makeup of votes.
Kosnoski said absentee ballots tend to consist of more Democratic votes. They also take longer to count.
“A lot of the president’s supporters and the president himself want to tidy this up quickly because he knows the political dynamics. He knows that the longer the election goes on, the more likely that the Biden total goes up,” Kosnoski said.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said finding out who wins on election night is impossible.
“If any candidate decides to declare victory this evening, they are simply giving you inaccurate information. There is absolutely no way that any candidate could tell you that they know that they won the state of Michigan tonight,” Nessel said.
She does have an estimate as to how long it will be before Michigan is counted.
“We’re not talking about weeks and weeks, but we are talking about a few days,” Nessel said
Kosnoski said it may take longer than that.
“Even if there are no legal challenges, it’ll take probably a week. It could take longer. And that’s OK. You just need to expect that this is going to take a long time,” Kosnoski said.
