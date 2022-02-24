President Joe Biden has said the sanctions he is imposing were designed not to hurt Americans.
What happens between Russia and Ukraine has the potential to hit everyone in the pocketbook and threaten internet security.
Daniil Manaenkov is the Head of National Forecasting at the University of Michigan.
"If there is an escalation in Russia, I would not be surprised to see 20 percent higher prices at the pump, at least temporarily," Manaenkov said.
He also has a personal connection to the attack on Ukraine by Russia.
"I have a lot of relatives in Ukraine and in Russia. Nobody expected this to ramp up this quickly. People got caught by surprise and many people did not have enough time to basically pack up and go and flee the country," Manaenkov said.
He said the uncertainty the conflict brings to his family is stressful.
"Very stressful. So far, I'm thankful communications are still up so I know what they're up to but at some point, communications may get shut off and I'll be basically a lot worse," Manaenkov said.
Uncertainty that he said could trickle into the United States economy already hit with surging inflation and rising borrowing costs. Russia is a major exporter of oil and natural gas. Commodities whose prices are fluctuating because of the conflict.
"It's definitely additional pressure on consumer prices, how much exactly it's going to cost us is anybody's guess at this point," Manaenkov said.
Another problem in the realm of uncertainty is the impact on cyber security. U of M associate professor Javed Ali wonders about the impact of cyber security.
"Russian directed cyber operations. I think it's a very low probability type of event, but if it were to happen, it would be high impact," Ali said.
Russian hackers have been linked to the ransomware attack that forced a shutdown of one of America’s largest fuel pipelines for several days last year and another attack on one of the world's largest meat producers, JBS.
"Russia probably has the capabilities in the cyber realm, if they truly wanted to physically destroy the information systems or the technology backbones behind these critical infrastructure targets at least overseas, they could do it, they just have chosen not to so far. Could they do that here? We don't know the answer to that," Ali said.
He said everyone should practice what he calls good “digital hygiene” to protect from cyber-attacks.
