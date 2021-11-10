Local healthcare professionals are encouraging residents to get a booster ahead of the holiday season.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad with the CMU College of Medicine said it's a good idea to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, before Thanksgiving.
"I am happy with people getting 2 doses, but the booster would even further augment this immunity after six months,” Haddad said. "It really boils down to those who are fully vaccinated. We know that they are protected and that they can get together and enjoy Thanksgiving. I would recommend they also do get the booster because that's additional protection, and additional peace of mind."
So far more than 25 million Americans have gotten their extra dose.
It's authorized by the FDA for adults 65 and older, at high risk, or who already received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and numerous risks qualify.
"Many, many different conditions that almost everyone would qualify. That's smokers, that's diabetics, hypertenses, heart disease, lung disease.... people who have any form of immune deficiency,” Haddad said.
But Haddad said the booster isn't what's going to get us out of the pandemic, especially as the case count in Michigan climbs.
"A booster is important, but the booster increases already existent immunity, whereas those who are not vaccinated yet, these are the ones who need to be vaccinated in order to stop this pandemic,” Haddad said. "We see their disease being severe, we see them get hospitalized, we see them die in the intensive care unit. It's a very tough situation to see them because we are thinking, it could have been preventable. When we see them die, younger people from COVID-19, from a preventable illness, it's a travesty for their own sake, and against society."
