Online dating expert Julie Spira has simple steps to keep yourself safe while using dating apps.
“Match, OK Cupid, Plenty of Fish, Tinder Bumble,” Spira said. “Dating apps are now the number one way that couples are meeting.”
Those dating apps can also be dangerous like in the case of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon from Swartz Creek.
Bacon disappeared after meeting with a stranger online and was found dead this weekend.
“I think safety concerns have always been front and center,” Spira said.
Since you don't know who you're talking to or meeting, Spira says, it’s important to do a little legwork to find out more about them.
“Do a google search,” Spira said. “It’s so easy. Its free, it just takes a few moments on the person that you're going to be chatting with. The other thing you can do is hop over to social media and check out their names see if you have friends in common.”
And if you encounter a profile with no pictures or information?
“Swipe left on those if they have what I call the naked real estate profiles,” Spira said. “Where there's just nothing in their bio no photos.”
Julie also says, when deciding to meet someone tell someone.
“Have a friend that you send a text to when you go on that first date,” She said. “And of course, you need to meet in a public place and provide your own method of transportation.”
According to the Michigan State Police computer crimes unit, it’s not just dating apps that pose a threat.
“I don't think it's necessarily just limited to dating apps,” said Det Sgt David Vergison. “I think the internet itself has allowed for perpetrators to play a role or be somebody that they're not in an attempt to make a victim out of someone.”
That’s including consumer commerce sites like Craigslist and Facebook marketplace. But whether you're meeting to complete a purchase or for a date, experts say it’s best to avoid doing so alone
“Use your public settings to your advantage," Vergison said. "If you're buying and selling things online use your local police stations.”
