Experts laid out plans Monday for the gradual re-engaging of Michigan’s economy during the governor’s press conference.
Two members of the Michigan Economic Recovery Council presented research the group has done on steps to safely re-open the economy.
Gerry Anderson, from DTE Energy is a co-chair on the council and said their goal is to put Michigan on the path to full economic recovery as quickly and safely as possible and provide input to Gov to base decisions on staging economic come back.
The council has broken the state up into eight regions based on natural labor sheds, healthcare geography, status of pandemic and status of hospitals.
Anderson said they also divided workplace types into groups because different workplace settings have different levels of risk. He said for example the risk on a farm is much different than the risk at a factory.
They are recommending sectors of the workforce go back in phases, with the lowest-risk workplace types going back first and then gradually moving to others.
Some data they are tracking as indicators for economic restart in each region are: success in flattening the curve, ability to safely diagnose patients and the ability to track and isolate contacts.
Doctor Joneigh Khaldun with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Michigan said the state is seeing the increase in positive tests plateau but there are still many cases each day.
She said they are cautiously optimistic about the data across the state.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she plans to re-engage the economy over the next few weeks while knowing Michigan could need to step back if there are signs of a second wave.
