The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce is offering some tips to living safely with coyotes.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are common throughout the State of Michigan in rural to urban areas. They are active day and night and are most active around sunrise and sunset.
Experts advise never trying to intentionally feed or tame coyotes. They say it is critical that they retain their natural fear of people.
To help keep them away from your home, eliminate outside food sources, and clear out brush piles that may provide a hiding place for small mammals and birds. Coyotes may also take advantage of small mammals and birds that bird feeders and gardens often attract.
If you see a coyote, try to scare if off by yelling, clapping, or making other loud noises. Experts also advise keeping small pets indoors or go with them outside and keep them on a leash.
