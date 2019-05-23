Fasting could help fight a range of obesity-related conditions, like diabetes and liver disease.
The National Institutes of Health followed people fasting from sunrise to sunset for 30-days during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Those people had increased levels of proteins critical for decreasing insulin resistance and maintaining healthy body weight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.