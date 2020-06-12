Complaints from Michigan residents about the unemployment system continue to rise as some have seen a delay or haven’t received their benefits at all.
Experts say it’s all a part of a broken system that needs to be fixed.
“The Snyder Administration purposely sought out a system that would deny more claims,” said Ryan Bates, executive director of Michigan United.
Bates says, that system is MIDAS, the Michigan Integratedata Automated System.
He says, the company that produces MIDAS advertised it as a system that would reduce the number of people who are getting unemployment.
“So, it was a policy decision by the Snyder Administration,” Bates said. “They wanted fewer people to get unemployment benefits, so they chose an extremely restrictive system.”
They say it’s an issue that dates back to 2013. In 2017 the state reached a settlement to go back and review all cases during that time.
“Part of the biggest changes that happened in 2015 when this was exposed was that it was all done by computer before then, no human even looked at it or touched it,” said Rachel Kohl from the University of Michigan Unemployment Clinic.
Today they're calling for unemployment reform to fix what they call a broken system
“There are too many flags and there are too many flags that cause issues and for a lot of these flags they shouldn’t be there,” Kohl said.
Experts say the system needs to be reviewed and subject to continuous reviews. They're hoping to expand and extend benefits to those who need it through unemployment reform.
“If we were able to remove those flags then we would not be seeing the gravity of this issue right now,” Kohl said.
