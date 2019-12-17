Michigan is considered a key battleground state in the next presidential election. A former political science professor has a look at what to expect in 2020.
“For the first time in over 30 years Michigan went republican in 2016, haven’t done that since 1988,” said Paul Rozycki.
2016 was a close and historic election for the country,
As many democratic states turned republican and voted in President Donald Trump.
As we approach 2020, retired political science professor Rozycki says Michigan is going to be key to who wins the next election.
“It means that Michigan is going to be one of the most important states in 2020,” he said. “It was part of the so-called blue wall. Where the assumption was democrats were going to win in 2016.”
Rozycki says that could be why President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are already coming to the battleground state this week, to get a head start.
He says while the economy is in pretty good shape, manufacturing jobs have not grown in the Midwest anywhere near as fast as elsewhere in the country.
The margin in this next election may be even thinner than 2016 between the red and blue counties.
“So economically this area places like Saginaw, Bay and even Genesee counties have not been doing quite as well economically, in fact financially, as other parts of the country,” Rozycki said.
In 2012, counties like Saginaw and Bay counties voted in support of president Barack Obama but in the 2016 election president trump flipped those counties to red.
So, what happens here in 2020 Rozycki says is still up in the air.
“Part of the fact that Trump won, is that he did carry states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. Michigan was the closest percentage-wise, the closest state in any of Trumps victories. So, I think he has reason to be concerned about Michigan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.