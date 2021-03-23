Controversy is surrounding a new bill being considered by state lawmakers regarding the expansion of the work done by nurses specializing in anesthesia. The bill would allow certified registered nurses to administer anesthesia without physician supervision.
While nurses argue the bill would improve access to care and lower costs, opponents say patient safety is at stake.
Nowadays when you're needing to undergo anesthesia, you're met with a team. A certified registered nurse anesthetist or CRNA and an anesthesiologist.
“Anesthesiologists are critical to the surgical team,” said Dr Bobby Mukkamala. These are physicians that undergo at least 12 years of education and medical training.”
CRNAs have less than half of that. But a proposed bill aims to let them administer anesthesia without physician supervision. Mukkamala says, it's a dangerous move.
“If the bill passes, these highly trained doctors will no longer be in the operating room and patient safety will severely be put at risk in Michigan,” he said.
He strongly opposes house bill 4359 and says if it passes, CRNAs would be solely responsible for planning, administering anesthesia and any complications.
“This would include responding to serious problems and life and death situations,” Mukkamala said.
A Michigan CRNA supports the bill.
“There has never been a demonstrated study that has demonstrated that there’s been any significant difference in mortality deaths or complications,” said Steve Barnett.
Barnett is a certified registered nurse anesthetist and member of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. He says, the issue of safety and quality of care has been dismissed for decades.
As Michigan remains one of only 9 states in the U.S. That still require physician supervision during anesthesia. 41 states without this mandate have reported equally safe outcomes.
“We’re trying to reduce the cost of healthcare,” Barnett said. “This is one of those meaningless pieces that we can throw aside.”
