Whether kids returning to school for in-person instruction are ready for the unthinkable is an open question.
Kids have been learning virtually on and off due to COVID, which means there have been fewer in-school safety drills covering what to do during tornados or active shooter situations.
“These rules and routines that we're all used to from two and half years ago, have faded away. It's very important to get right back on to this and build up those routines and relationships,” said Henry Reyna, owner of Secure Solution.
Reyna, a master firearms trainer and self-defense instructor, is a leading provider in the Great Lakes Bay Region who teaches self-defense programs, concealed weapons training, and security assessments. Reyna said he's concerned because schools need to be prepared for the fall.
“They're impacted because they've been at home and not interacting with their schools and the teachers and the policies, and the regular routines that they were enjoying prior to COVID-19,” Reyna said.
“One of the things we're fortunate at Hemlock Public School District is we were in session for most of last year,” Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Donald Killingbeck said.
Killingbeck said, at least in his district, plenty of in-person classes have perfectly positioned his schools in a state of perpetual preparedness.
“One of the things we were able to do is to complete our drills. Our students are ready and able to answer and respond to, whether it be a tornado or a lockdown drill, our students are prepared here at Hemlock Public School District, as well as our staff,” Killingbeck said.
But Reyna said for children unfamiliar or unprepared, now is the time for schools and parents to get students prepared to handle what no one wants to imagine.
