Just over 62 percent of Michiganders are vaccinated. Some experts say if you are not a part of that group, you should stay out of bars and restaurants.
"I think if you're not vaccinated and you're not protected, you're taking a big risk going to a bar,” said Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health.
Sims said bars seem to be more dangerous to the unvaccinated than restaurants, but both pose risks.
“Especially, depending on you know who you're with, how the restaurant is set up, can you, you know, are you masking when you're not eating things like that,” Sims said.
Some parts of the country are seeing another surge of COVID-19 striking mostly the unprotected, with bars being a real concern to doctors.
"That's because you know, people are packed in close. You're drinking so you can't, you can't be masked,” Sims said.
At this time, Sims hopes people can be careful so hospitals and the people who live in the state can avoid another surge.
"Still fairly low. You know, we've seen a little bit of uptick here and there, but it's not nothing like we've seen in the past. And right now, we're about stable from where we were last week. It hasn't really gone up, but it's not going down anymore either,” Sims said.
