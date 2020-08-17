As thousands of students begin the school year online security experts are warning that school districts are prime targets for cyber-attacks.
Carl Heiden, president and, CEO of Heiden Technology Solutions said he’s no stranger to these hackers.
“They take advantage of any opportunity that they can. So anytime, especially with COVID going on, there’s a lot of things happening right now where they’re taking advantage of threat tracing. School’s can very easily see that be the next piece that they’ll try to take advantage of,” Heiden said.
Schools become top targets for cybercriminals because some districts lack the funds for intense security measures but have a huge amount of personal data available.
Heiden said protecting personal data becomes even more difficult when students are outside school walls.
“When you’re in school, there are safety measures in place, firewalls that are in place to make sure kids don’t go to sites they shouldn’t be going to, doing things they shouldn’t be doing. As well as protecting from those outside threats. When you’re doing it from home, you don’t have the luxury of all those protections in place,” Heiden said.
Without complex protections in place, the best way to keep your kids safe online is education.
Parents should teach children not to stray away from the sites their schoolwork is taking place on and not to get distracted by sites like Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.
“Hackers taking advantage of kids, as far as just like on Facebook or any of those other mediums where they can go an communicate with kids,” Heiden said.
It is important for parents to remain vigilant and know that the threats and predators exist, even when hidden behind a screen.
