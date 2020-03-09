The uncertainty on Wall Street is creating anxiety among long term investors as they try to decide what they should do with their 401K or their children’s college savings.
Experts in the field told TV5 that they are urging people to stay on course.
“Because oil prices go down, gold prices go up when the economic outlook is bad and these all trace back to the coronavirus and the impact that’s on the global economy,” said Yener Kandogan P.H.D, with the University of Michigan-Flint.
The coronavirus outbreak is doing a lot more than making people sick.
On Monday, March 9, global stock markets and oil prices plunged.
Kandogan is an international business professor at the University of Michigan-Flint, he said that as the coronavirus spreads, it’s causing a ripple effect on the entire economy.
While many people are concerned about lost retirement and 401K’s, Kandogan said it will be better to ride the downturn out.
“Especially the investment funds and retirement funds, I would not recommend touching them. But at the same time, this gives an opportunity to buy. There’s a lot of volatility, one day the stock market goes down seven percent and the next day it goes up by four percent,” Kandogan said.
There are still some stocks that people may want to steer clear of for now.
“I would recommend staying away from oil companies, travel companies, airlines because they certainly are going to be hugely affected,” Kandogan said.
According to Kandogan, it could be several months before things start to look better economically.
“Until the countries come up with a solid plan for countering the coronavirus, I don’t mean necessarily fining a vaccination, but I plan just to control the spread of the virus, this volatility will continue,” Kandogan said.
