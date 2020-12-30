Infectious disease specialists are encouraging everyone to follow the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as a new variant of the virus has emerged.
“These are expected. Viruses, bacteria, micro-organisms evolve. There are mutations that occur all the time,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, associate professor of infectious disease for Central Michigan University.
Haddad said he is not surprised to see a new variant of COVID-19. He said the new variant is more contagious than its predecessor.
“This is the little spike that goes out of the coronavirus particle. And that makes it a bit more attracted to the human cells in the nasal fairings or in the nose or lungs,” Haddad said.
Haddad was quick to point out there is no evidence suggesting the new COVID-19 variant is more severe than the original. He said the emergence of the new strain makes it imperative that we follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We need to stick with the preventative measures, mainly with masking and all the things people know about. This is the one effective way to curtail on the transmission,” Haddad said.
Haddad also believes at this point it appears the COVID-19 vaccines will work on the new variant.
“We think that the vaccines that are being used will be effective against the new virus. This is what most of the information out there is telling us,” Haddad said.
