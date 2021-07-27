When it comes to masks, most people can agree that they are uncomfortable.
“Uncomfortable, sweating, I got a whole list of why I don't like them,” Royce Bristel said.
But even though masks can help prevent the spread of COVID 19, what people tend to disagree on is whether wearing one is necessary.
“In the interest of public safety, I think it's a good thing,” Eddie Peoples said.
“I'm hoping that we can keep our numbers down and we don't have to bring them back,” Bristel said.
On Tuesday The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended only those who are unvaccinated should continue wearing masks. But now even if you're fully vaccinated, the CDC is recommending that adults and children mask up while indoors or in high traffic areas.
Tuesday’s decision comes as COVID-19 surges across the nation, with the highly transmissible delta variant making up more than 80 percent of those cases.
“All I can say at this point you know is anything that we can do to prevent cases is a good thing,” said Steve Hall, the Central Michigan District Health Officer.
Hall said getting people to go back to wearing masks will be tough.
“A lot of people are used to not wearing masks again and that would be a difficult decision to go back in that direction,” Hall said.
But Hall said they should focus on doing what it takes to prevent another surge.
“As we see what is happening in other states and what potentially could happen, I think we all have to consider that,” Hall said.
