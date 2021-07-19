A sharp increase in Legionnaires’ disease that mostly affects adults over the age of 50 is now affecting young people. MDHHS is reporting 107 cases in 25 counties.
“She got really sick in august of 2015 and I mean really sick,” Keri Webber said.
Webber felt hopeless when her 26-year-old daughter Stephanie became ill and they couldn't figure out the cause.
“Her gasping for air was so profound, she could not walk from her bedroom to the hallway, she coughed nonstop,” Webber said.
Eventually, they found out she had legionnaires' disease. Something her mother said she got from their shower.
“They tested our hot water heater and they said we had legionella in the hot water heater,” Webber said.
Stephanie has since recovered, but legionnaires' disease is spiking across the state.
“In the last couple weeks about 107 cases reported in 25 jurisdictions,” Lynn Stufin, a spokesperson for MDHHS said.
The reason for the rise? Warmer weather and increased rainfall. Experts said, most people catch legionnaires' disease by breathing in small droplets of water that contain bacteria. Along with exposure to warm or stagnant water sources with low disinfectant levels. Buildings reopening after extended COVID-19 closures have also amplified the possibility of transmission.
“It happens when there’s a mist or a fountain. So, if you’re in a hot tub, if you’re in a fountain that hasn’t been cleaned properly. Any of those things can contribute to you being exposed to it,” Stufin said.
The disease tends to affect people over 50 with underlying health issues or weakened immune systems and current or former smokers. Symptoms are similar to COVID-19 and people who've recovered from that infection are potentially more susceptible to legionnaires' as well.
“It is a respiratory illness. It is an infection you’re looking at fever, cough and potentially pneumonia,” Stufin said.
Legionnaires' is treatable with antibiotics.
