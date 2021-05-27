With mask mandates being lifted across the state, experts are warning age groups not eligible for the vaccine are still at risk for COVID-19.
Children 12 and older are eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine as Moderna is expected to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization as soon as next week for the same age group.
Matthew Sims, the Director of Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont Health said children who can’t get vaccinated may be at risk for getting COVID-19.
“As you know there are these children who get this inflammatory condition called MIS-C and that you know that’s certainly a concern that we might see more cases of it,” Sims said.
MIS-C, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, in children is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to Sims. Sims said the chances of developing the disease are rare.
“Children tend to be asymptomatic, if they do get COVID,” Sims said. “You know who can wear a mask, wear a mask, especially if they’re vulnerable like they have an immunodeficiency or there are medicines that make them immune deficient.”
Sims is hopeful that all children will be able to get vaccinated by the end of the year. However, he said that parents should be diligent about preventing their kids from getting the virus because how it can impact kids down the road is not yet known.
“What’s the long-term consequences of them getting COVID, right? How is it gonna affect their heart?” Sims said. “How’s it gonna affect their breathing in the long term? We know that you know COVID long hauler syndrome is a big thing right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.