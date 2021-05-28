Experts warn there’s a tick explosion in Michigan, and one of the ticks can make you really sick if you’re not careful.
Howard Russell, an entomologist with Michigan State University, says the uptick in ticks is as worse as it’s ever been and is worse than last year.
“Ticks have been increasing in the lower peninsula for several years now, and you know 20 years ago there weren’t that many ticks in the lower peninsula,” Russell said.
Russell said both the American dog tick and the black-legged deer tick are growing in numbers all around us. The dog tick doesn’t cause illness in humans, but Russell said the deer tick causes and transmits Lyme disease.
Even if you get bit, it doesn’t mean you will get sick.
“Well, deer ticks, you know, as I said, they transmit Lyme disease,” Russell said. “But if you find a deer tick and remove it before it’s 48 hours, it greatly reduces your chance of getting the disease.”
Russell said this is because it takes about two days for the illness to transmit from tick to human.
Symptoms of Lyme disease are fever, chills, fatigue, and sometimes a rash. If you get any kind of tick on you or your pet, Russell said it’s best to pull it off.
“Grab it, use a pair of tweezers. It’s the best way,” Russell said. “Grab it right where it’s attached to the skin and firmly pull it off and take a look at the tick’s back. If you see white markings, then it’s a dog tick and not much to be concerned about.”
Russell adds that you should wash your clothes after being in a wooded area and do tick checks as soon as you get home. This should include any animals that were with you.
“Recognize that ticks are there and make sure you look for him when you get back,” Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.