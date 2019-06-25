Experts are warning residents to stay away from an invasive species with a nasty reputation.
“With this cool, wet spring, they seem to have really enjoyed that and they’ve come up in some places a little stronger than they might normally,” said Ben Phillips, vegetable extension educator at Michigan State University Extension.
Wild parsnips are wilding this summer, flowering earlier and more frequently than usual.
“This is a plant that when it gets on your skin and then that skin is exposed to the sun, it creates a chemical burn that can last a long time,” Phillips said.
The plant is a relative of the carrot plant. Although it tastes great, it can also cause an uncomfortable rash that can last up to two days.
“There can be scarring from it as well. If it’s bad enough, it can form blisters and if those blisters break then it causes scarring,” Phillips said.
Phillips said it is possible to prevent the uncomfortable rash if you know you’ve been exposed.
“What you can do if you know you’ve been exposed to it is wash really well, soap and water,” Phillips said.
He also recommends placing a wet towel on the exposed area and avoiding the sun.
“It’s that exposure to the sun that really kind of sets it and makes it really bad,” Phillips said.
The plant is most likely to appear in wild, grassy areas.
“So roadsides, the ends and edges of farm fields and just blighted areas where there’s not a lot of mowing. So that’s where it usually shows up,” Phillips said.
He said if you’re a gardener or taking care of your yard, it is not likely that you would be exposed to the plant.
“The type of people who may encounter this are maybe folks who manage fringe areas on their property and extreme gardeners if you will, farmers in some cases,” Phillips said.
If you have been exposed and find that you have a rash, hydrocortisone creams can help.
“It will go away on its own after a long time depending on how bad it is,” Phillips said.
