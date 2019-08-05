Sean Murphy is giving some Michigan children an up-close look at Reggie, a small alligator drawing plenty of attention at the zoo.
Murphy is the Binder Park Zoo’s lead reptile keeper, and he says people may not realize how many gators live in our state.
“Estimates are that there could be thousands of gators in Michigan right now."
And not all are small.
Tim Muxlow brought his traveling reptile show to the zoo. He says people might be surprised to learn state laws surrounding alligator ownership.
Right now there are no restrictions in Michigan for alligators. There are certain township ordinances against them. But you can buy, you'll see alligators for sale as little babies," explained Muxlow, owner of Muxlow Exotics.
He said gator ownership is a risky proposition.
"People think it's a good idea to buy one. Well, they grow, and they grow into an animal that can become very dangerous."
Both men say it’s unusual to hear of so many gator sightings in the wild here in Michigan.
"The gators that are coming up in the wild are peoples that they have lost control of or gotten too big for them to handle; that instead of trying to find a proper outlet like a rescue to take them in, they just release these gators out into the wild and then don't really give it a second thought," said Murphy.
Muxlow said letting an alligator free is not a good idea.
"For one it's dangerous for the alligator, it's not going to survive. And two, it's dangerous for people because you're not expecting to come across an alligator. Let's say it's a six-or-eight-foot alligator, that's a very, very, dangerous animal."
