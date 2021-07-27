Vaccine incentives and lotteries like "MI Shot to Win" were meant to kickstart a lagging vaccine rate.
"But in typical Michigan fashion, we wanted to do it bigger and better than they can do it in Ohio,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previously said.
But do they really work?
“And so, we're asking people why are you coming in and we were thinking that we'd get a lot of answers about the MI Shot to Win campaign and that type of stuff and we're really not. The message that we're hearing is really concern for the Delta variant," said Steve Hall, from the Central Michigan District Health Department.
Hall said the health department has vaccinated less than half of the residents in its six counties.
"Unfortunately, in the case of the COVID vaccine in Michigan, the unvaccinated are fairly deeply entrenched. And we have to identify very specific reasons that we might be able to move some of the people who are not willing to get a vaccine to get vaccinated," said Mark Fendrick, from the University of Michigan.
Fendrick studies how to improve health outcomes.
But according to Hall, the people who don't want the vaccine might be getting more stuck in.
"In some of our rural areas, there's a mistrust of government and trying to you know, entice them with, with cash or a contest isn't gonna go over very well because they're just gonna look at that and say, ‘here's another reason why you're trying to get me to take something that I don't believe in,’” Hall said.
Hall and his team have gone from doing thousands of shots a day to little more than 100 in a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.