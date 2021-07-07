Tornado Warning in Gratiot County

A tornado warning was issued for Gratiot County until 1:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elsie, or 6 miles northeast of St. Johns, moving east at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

