Lake Michigan is almost three feet higher than normal, and coupled with recent storms, some major damage is being inflicted on area shorelines.
Strong winds, big waves, and shifting sand have all contributed to erosion in southwest Michigan.
“You can see the difference in beach size right here,” said Andrew Kennedy, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Notre Dame. He says he’s not surprised erosion is happening at such a quick rate.
“For every foot of increased water levels, you have 50 to 100 feet of inland erosion.”
Some people in Michigan have lost fifty feet of beach front property in just the last few months. One road in Stevensville actually falling into the bluff because of last week's winds.
“As the water levels increase, the bottom profile adjusts and that makes the erosion go even further inland.”
With the water almost three feet higher than normal, Kennedy says unfortunately, there's not a lot homeowners can do to fix the issue. He says sandbagging and adding stones won't make much of a difference.
“It depends how much money you have. You can stop anything given enough money but the amount of money to stop erosion starts in the millions to do it effectively."
And then even if millions could be raised - Kennedy says it's probably too late to put together an effective plan to stop erosion right now.
“Because the erosion is happening now and we’re at the high-water levels, anything you start now – it will be shutting the barn door after the horse has left.”
Why is erosion happening? Kennedy says it all comes down to water levels. And if the Great Lakes gets a lot of rain or snow, it’s going to continue to increase the water levels in Lake Michigan.
But there is some good news.
“Water levels are not going to continue increasing indefinitely, they can’t. Because Lake Michigan drains, it drains to Lake Huron and Lake Erie, and it just goes out to the St. North River and the Atlantic Ocean.
For homeowners that can wait out these high levels, things should return to "normal", someday.
“The good thing is that high lake levels eventually go down. Maybe not as quickly as people would like, but they will go down, and the beaches will build back up.”
So, when will the water levels return to normal? Well, that's the million-dollar question.
Kennedy says if we would get less rain this spring and summer, that would help lower the levels at least a little bit by next Fall.
But until then, homeowners that live in these areas are going to have to wait for things to improve.
