An explosion in Kent County completely leveled a house. Luckily, it was empty at the time, but the blast did hurt people in a neighboring home.
“I’ve been doing this almost 31 years and we’ve never had anything that I can remember of this magnitude with an explosion. So, it was quite shocking,” said Lowell Fire Chief Roy VanOverbeek.
Where a house once stood, it’s now a pile of rubble.
“We arrived on scene to find the house completely leveled with a small fire out back where it appeared a garage would have been,” VanOverbeek explained.
At about 3 a.m. on Monday, the sky above northern Kent County was completely illuminated. The explosion captured on neighboring surveillance cameras.
Two people inside the house next door were treated for minor injuries. And while no one else was hurt, the blast could be felt for miles.
“We woke up not knowing exactly what it was, and our 8-month-old puppy was totally freaked out on the bed, scared, shaking,” explained Karlye Russ, who lives seven miles from the explosion. “We saw the video, we were just totally in shock. I mean, it was just crazy, the light in the video.”
Even though they were seven miles away, it was still enough to wake them out of a dead sleep. Closer to the scene of the blast, just a half-mile away from the location, Bruce Doll captured the explosion on one of his surveillance cameras. “It was brighter than daytime I think, and it pretty much shook the house a little bit. The dogs went nuts, the goats went nuts, so we got up and looked around, and looked outside and didn’t see anything and kinda went back to bed. But when I got up this morning early, I checked the video and sure enough there was a large explosion.”
As cleanup begins, everyone is glad that no one was inside the home when it happened.
"The house next door where the folks were at home, it's not livable. So, all the utilities have been cut to it. There's, it's not structurally sound. So, they’re not going to be able to get anyone back in there. They`ll probably have to doze that one over and start from scratch on that as well,” VanOverbeek explained.
Fire investigators say the home was undergoing some renovations, but a cause of the explosion isn’t clear at this time.
