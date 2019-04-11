Explosions have been reported at a Washtenaw County welding supply company that caught fire.
Structures within a mile-radius of Ann Arbor Welding Supply in Pittsfield Township were being evacuated early Thursday afternoon.
Thick black smoke rose above the area, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit. No injuries have been reported.
Paul Cyr, general manager at a nearby business, told the Ann Arbor news that people in the area "heard a big boom, like a car hit the building."
A hazardous materials team also was called to the scene. Traffic along nearby roads was diverted and a freeway temporarily was closed.
The company's website says it supplies "industrial, specialty, high purity and mixed gases."
