The Michigan State Police bomb squad was called in to Arbela Township in Tuscola County recently to check out potential explosives.
Lt. Dave Kaiser from the Tri-City Post said the County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance from the bomb squad after explosives were found near the 7500 block of Lewis Road.
Kaiser said the explosives were rendered safe and secured for disposal.
Tuscola County Sheriff’s officials were not available for comment.
