An expungement clinic is coming to Saginaw to help eligible residents clear their past offenses.
Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! will be working with the Legal Services of Eastern Michigan, Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Gurra, and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel to host the event on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! office, located at 312 E. Genesee Ave. in Saginaw.
Individuals may be eligible to remove misdemeanors and felonies from their criminal record at the clinic. Some convictions are not eligible for expungement and waiting periods may vary.
Pre-registration is required before July 22 and can be done by calling 989-752-3145 or filling out a form online.
Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! staff will contact those who pre-registered for the Clean Slate Program. Those approved for a criminal background check will receive an appointment at the expungement clinic in August.
“Talent shortages exist across the state. Michigan’s Clean Slate Laws provide an opportunity to expand the talent pool to include those who previously might not meet employer hiring criteria,” said Christopher Rishko, CEO of Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works!.
Changes under the Clean Slate Laws are estimated to expand eligibility from 3,000 up to one million Michiganders.
“We have been waiting for improvements to the state’s expungement laws for decades”, said Amy Meilink, directing attorney for Legal Services of Eastern Michigan. “With these new laws, we will now be able to ensure people have greater access to jobs, schooling and housing.”
