An expungement fair will be held outside the Genesee county jail in downtown Flint on June 2. This event is open to the public and will assist obtaining expungements for misdemeanor marijuana convictions.
Genesee county prosecutor, David Leyton, said many people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana charges in Genesee county have already been identified and registered for immediate expungement at the fair.
More information will be provided at the fair about the new expungement laws that went into effect in April. The Clean Slate Initiative were signed into law that increases the number of convictions a person can have expunged. The law also allows for unlimited expungement of non-violent misdemeanors, and automatic expungement of up to two low-level felonies and four misdemeanors.
“People can and do make mistakes and some of them make repeated mistakes, but it doesn’t mean they can’t learn from their mistakes and it doesn’t mean they can’t change their behavior,” Leyton said. “That’s really what these new expungement laws recognize.”
Leyton said that criminal convictions are serious and can have an impact on a person’s ability to obtain employment and pursue certain career paths.
“Look, these new laws do not eliminate accountability in the justice system for one’s criminal actions,” Leyton said. “But to place a stigma on a person for the rest of their life is an added unwritten punishment and does not serve them or our community well.”
